Murray Leahy Is The Founder of MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) And Just Spent AU$200k On Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors who take an interest in MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) should definitely note that the Founder, Murray Leahy, recently paid AU$0.78 per share to buy AU$200k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

See our latest analysis for MLG Oz

MLG Oz Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder Murray Leahy was not the only time they bought MLG Oz shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.90 per share in a AU$302k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.74). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

MLG Oz insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

MLG Oz is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of MLG Oz

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. MLG Oz insiders own about AU$59m worth of shares (which is 55% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MLG Oz Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about MLG Oz. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for MLG Oz and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Chefs, Food Writers Launch #CookForUkraine to Raise Funds for Displaced Children and Families

    The organizers have already raised over $88,000 — here how to get involved at home.

  • Refugees Flee Ukraine as Agreement on Evacuation Collapses

    More than 1.45 million people have left Ukraine since Russia invaded the country 10 days ago, representing the largest displacement of people in Europe since World War II. Photo: Reuters/Yara Nardi

  • How the parents of fallen Brimfield students found a connection through sports

    "Sports can be such a healing thing," Brimfield coach Maribeth Dura said. "That's the best way to put it."

  • Visa and Master suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion

    Within days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued within Russia will no longer work outside of the country and any Visa cards issued outside of the Russia will no longer work within the country, the company said. "We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed," Al Kelly, chief executive officer of Visa, said in a statement.

  • Stamford Lady Bulldogs fall 50-38 to Gruver Lady Hounds in state title game

    Stamford finishes the 2021-22 season 37-3 overall after falling to Gruver in the Class 2A state championship game.

  • Zara parent company closes all stores in Russia

    Global fashion company Inditex, the parent company of Zara, announced on Saturday it was closing all shops in Russia amid the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.The decision means the closure of 502 shops in Russia and a halt to all online sales in the country, Inditex told Reuters in a statement."In the current circumstances Inditex cannot guarantee the continuity of the operations and commercial conditions in the Russian Federation and...

  • New evacuation orders for Springfield residents due to rising threat| Live updates

    The Adkins Avenue Fire, which covered about 25 acres Friday morning, had grown to about 1,400 acres by Saturday. More than 1,00 homes have been evacuated.

  • Jack Harlow's Gonna Star In The "White Men Can't Jump" Remake, And This Black Girl Is Jumping With Excitement

    This ~industry baby~ is making the jump from music to movies.View Entire Post ›

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Jim Owens Dies: Innovative Country Music Producer And ‘Crook & Chase’ Helmer Was 84

    Jim Owens, who was in the forefront of bringing country music into a new era of entertainment television programming, died today with wife Lorianne Crook by his side. Owens broke into national syndication in 1977 when he created and produced A Concert Behind Prison Walls with Johnny Cash, Linda Ronstadt, and Roy Clark. The next year, […]

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • Spring Cleaning Is Almost Here: Time to Get These Stocks Out of Your Portfolio

    If you own this trio of REITs, it might be time to find better alternatives. Here are some options you'll want to consider.

  • Where Should You Invest Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth over time, but choosing the right investments is key. When the market is shaky, it can be challenging to ensure you're investing in stocks that have the potential to weather the storm. Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors of all time, so when he gives advice about stock picking, it pays to listen.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Big Block of Occidental Petroleum Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the purchase of nearly 30 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. The move could have been initiated by Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

  • The Worst Is Yet to Come for the Stock Market. So Is a Swift Snapback.

    If the U.S. economy proves resilient once again, the current decline could end up being remembered as just another “growth scare,” one strategist says.

  • At Ford, the Chip Shortage Isn’t Getting Any Better. There Are More Output Cuts.

    The car maker will take more downtime due to a lack of semiconductors. The issue has constrained global auto production for about a year.