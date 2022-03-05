Murray Leahy Is The Founder of MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) And Just Spent AU$200k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) should definitely note that the Founder, Murray Leahy, recently paid AU$0.78 per share to buy AU$200k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

MLG Oz Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder Murray Leahy was not the only time they bought MLG Oz shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.90 per share in a AU$302k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.74). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

MLG Oz insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of MLG Oz

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. MLG Oz insiders own about AU$59m worth of shares (which is 55% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MLG Oz Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about MLG Oz. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for MLG Oz and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

