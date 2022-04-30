Murray Leahy Is The Founder of MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) And Just Spent AU$103k On Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Murray Leahy, the Founder of MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) recently shelled out AU$103k to buy stock, at AU$0.69 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

MLG Oz Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder Murray Leahy was not the only time they bought MLG Oz shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.90 per share in a AU$302k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.66 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months MLG Oz insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does MLG Oz Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that MLG Oz insiders own 55% of the company, worth about AU$53m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MLG Oz Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about MLG Oz. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MLG Oz you should know about.

