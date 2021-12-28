Murray man wanted for murder captured in Tennessee

Dec. 28—A Murray County man wanted for murder in connection with a Sunday shooting was captured Monday night in an abandoned home in Scott County, Tennessee.

Brandon Neil Wiseman, 35, of Chatsworth, was taken into custody after authorities searched extensively for him for the killing of Joshua Dewayne Petty, 42, of Chatsworth, according to the Murray County Sheriff's Office. Wiseman was considered armed and dangerous.

"I would personally like to thank all local, state and federal agencies that assisted in his apprehension," Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport said on the department's Facebook page.

Wiseman was arrested in Scott County, which is near the Tennessee/Kentucky border, at about 7:30 p.m. A video posted to the Scott County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows officers leading the handcuffed Wiseman from the abandoned home. The post said numerous Scott County Sheriff's Office detectives and agents were involved, as well as a K-9 officer and dog from the Oneida Police Department, a "team" of U.S. Marshals and a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.

Davenport said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Fullers Chapel Road. He said no one other than Petty was shot. Davenport said Monday the case was an open investigation and "... from what we know right now there was an ongoing argument between the two men."

A post Monday on the Madisonville (Tennessee) Police Department Facebook page said Wiseman was seen later Sunday near the Madisonville city limits.

The post said a "brief police pursuit was undertaken by McMinn Sheriff's deputies and Englewood officers, during which Wiseman took control of (a) Pathfinder, let his sister out and disappeared in the vehicle just across the McMinn/Monroe County line in the Gudger area ...."

The sister was taken into custody, and the vehicle was later found.