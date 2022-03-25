Murray State brings Prohm back as Racers men's hoops coach

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Steve Prohm has returned to Murray State for a second stint as men’s basketball coach, taking over the program as the Racers prepare to join the Missouri Valley Conference in July.

The coach said in a release Friday he was “excited and grateful” for the chance to return to Murray State and noted its continued success after he left.

“Now is the time to shift our focus forward as we begin a new chapter of Murray State basketball entering the Missouri Valley Conference,” he added. “I’m excited to take this journey with you!”

Prohm will be formally introduced on Monday.

He replaces Matt McMahon, his former assistant who guided MSU (31-3) to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed before leaving earlier this week for LSU.

Prohm had a 104-29 record during his first tenure with the Racers from 2011-15 and won two Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships along with a first-round NCAA game in 2012. He spent six years as a Murrary State assistant before taking over for Billy Kennedy.

Prohm left in 2015 for Iowa State, going 97-95 in six seasons with Big 12 Conference Tournament titles in 2017 and 2019 and three NCAA appearances.

