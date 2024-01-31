Murray State could offer Kentucky’s first veterinary doctorate program under new bill

Murray State University could be the first school in Kentucky to offer doctorate-level veterinarian degrees under new legislation filed this week.

House Bill 400 filed by Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield, has more than 50 sponsors and would allow Murray State to offer “doctor’s degrees required for professional practice and licensure in veterinary medicine” in Kentucky, according to the bill. The bill was introduced in the House of Representatives on Monday.

Degree programs at public universities must be approved by the legislature and the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education under state law.

“We are very grateful to all of our legislators, governmental entities, communities, industry representatives, organizations and individuals for their support of a new School of Veterinary Medicine as we continue to advance this key educational and workforce opportunity,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said in a statement. “The momentum we are seeing with this initiative is not possible without their assistance as we best serve our students, our region, the Commonwealth and beyond.”

No other college or university in the state offers a doctorate in veterinary science or studies, though some places offer master’s degrees in similar fields. Among current programs, the University of Kentucky offers a pre-veterinary program and master’s degree in veterinary science, with an emphasis on equine studies, and the University of Louisville offers a pre-veterinary program. Murray State also has a pre-veterinary medicine program.

There are 32 veterinary colleges accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association in the country.

The state has a partnership with Auburn University and Tuskgekee University that allows students from Kentucky to be classified as in-state residents in Auburn’s veterinary program. The partnership with Auburn dates back to 1951, and as of 2019, more than 1,800 Kentucky residents had taken part in the program, according to legislative records.

Kentucky has been facing a veterinarian shortage, especially veterinarians who work with large animals, a working group found last year. Only about 3% of veterinarians in Kentucky are dedicated to large animal practice, according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

The group had several suggestions for expanding the number of veterinarians in Kentucky, including creating more positions for Kentucky students at out-of-state veterinary schools.

Last year, the Murray State Board of Regents created a task force to look at creating a School of Veterinary Medicine at the university. A feasibility study found that it would cost $89 million to build the school, and would help to address the state’s veterinarian shortage.

“The development of a new School of Veterinary Medicine is the next logical step to serve our students while addressing a key statewide need that will be of great benefit,” said Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Brian Parr. “We are very appreciative of all individuals who have been instrumental in lending their support and involvement on behalf of this initiative.”

In a December interview, Ryan Quarles, who was at that time the outgoing Commissioner of Agriculture, told the Herald-Leader that the state is impacted by a “severe shortage” of veterinarians. Quarles said there was room for the state to work on finding young Kentuckians who want to be veterinarians in rural areas, and investing in them early.