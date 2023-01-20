Murrayville man charged with sharing child porn on Facebook

Jan. 20—A Murrayville man was accused of sharing a video of two children engaged in sexual activity on Facebook, according to authorities.

John Paul Hendrix, 35, was charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of children for possessing and distributing the video.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the case started with a cybertip from Facebook in February 2022.

Williams said Hendrix had a video in November 2021 of two children believed to be under the age of 12. Hendrix then shared the video with another person via Facebook, authorities said.

In explaining the gap between tip and arrest, Williams said it took a good deal of time to "complete the forensic testing of Hendrix's electronic devices."

Hendrix was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.