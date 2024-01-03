Murrie named new Superior Court Judge

Jan. 3—The governor named a veteran courthouse lawyer the new Daviess County Superior Court Judge. Governor Eric Holcomb named county prosecutor Dan Murrie as the new judge.

"I am stunned and excited about the opportunity," said Murrie.

Murrie will fill the vacancy left by Judge Dean Sobecki who turned in his plans to retire last month. After that announcement, Murrie put his bid in for judicial robes.

"It was just the right time in my career," he said. "I have worked 20 years in the prosecutor's office as either the prosecutor or chief deputy. It is an opportunity that doesn't come up often and I just thought it would be a way to continue serving Daviess County."

Murrie says he intends to try and take the oath of office and get settled in as judge as quickly as possible.

"We are a two-judge county and Judge Sobecki has retired," he said. "I would like to get in and start moving on this case load as quickly as I can."

Daviess County has one of the heavier case-loads per court in Indiana. The load is something Murrie is familiar with and something he says he will be working on.

"I don't claim to have all of the good ideas, but I am willing to listen to all of them," said Murrie. "I am coming in without any specific plans. To do that would be a mistake. I need to first learn the job. I want to help move things along and deliver justice to Daviess County citizens."

Murrie has served as prosecutor since 2010. Prior to his role, he was the chief deputy prosecutor. Murrie is active in the community through his volunteer efforts with the Washington Rotary Club and the Odon Lions Club. He received an undergraduate degree from Westminster College and a law degree from University of Missouri.

"I am really excited that this worked out at this stage of my career," said Murrie. "I am looking forward to the new challenge and seeing where it goes. My goal is to be the kind of judge people want to keep."

Murrie's selection appears to be popular with the county's Republican Party leaders.

"I am just so happy to have Dan Murrie as our new superior court judge," said Daviess County Republican Party Chairman Jan Hicks. "I think he will do a fantastic job and I feel the governor couldn't have made a better choice."

With Murrie becoming judge, there will now be a vacancy in the courthouse for a new prosecuting attorney.

"I stay all the way out of the selection of a new prosecutor," said Murrie. "One of the requirements of a judge is to not intervene in the selection of candidates. It will be up to the party to make that choice and I will support whoever they pick."

While nothing formal has begun Hicks says she is now preparing for a county-wide GOP caucus to pick Murrie's successor.

"Once the paperwork and everything is in place concerning the vacancy, then I will be notified by the clerk and it will be my responsibility to hold a caucus of the Republican Precinct Committeemen from throughout the county and they will pick a new prosecutor," said Hicks.

Hicks says that there are already candidates surfacing, seeking the appointment in the caucus.

"We are very fortunate in Daviess County that we have enough attorneys who are willing to serve in the public's interest," she said. "I have already been contacted by at least three individuals who are interested. So, it looks like the caucus will have a choice. If anyone else is interested in running for the spot they should get in touch with me in an expedited manner."

In the interim between the swearing in of Murrie and the election of a new prosecutor, the job will fall, by statute, to Daviess County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Curt Leinenbach.