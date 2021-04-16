Murrysville area charges filed, May 15, 2021

Apr. 15—Charges filed with Export District Judge Charles Conway. All individuals have the right to a preliminary hearing and are innocent until proven guilty before a judge in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.

—John B. Colonna, 61, of Jeannette, with simple assault and harassment following a Feb. 13 incident at the Hot Rod Lounge on William Penn Highway.

—Lisa M. Buck, 49, of Irwin, with driving under the influence (2 counts), drug paraphernalia and a related traffic charge, following a March 27 crash on Pleasant Valley Road near Lyons Run Road.

—Krista M. Marshall, 22, of Altoona, with driving under the influence and related traffic charges following an April 3 traffic stop on William Penn Highway.

—Ralph J. Johnson Jr., 26, of Apollo, with driving under the influence (general impairment; highest rate of alcohol) and related traffic charges, following a March 14 traffic stop on Route 66.

—Matthew W. Gardone, 29, of Delmont, with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief following a Nov. 13, 2020, incident on Freeport Street.

—Kathryn Ann M. Bowers, 43, of Delmont, with driving under the influence (2 counts), and related traffic charges, following a March 26 crash on Old William Penn Highway.

—Jason A. Lewis, 48, of McKeesport, with drug possession with intent to deliver and recklessly endangering another person, following a March 9 incident in the Franklin Plaza Shopping Center.

—Malcom J. Long, 25, and Damien E. Long, 24, both of West Newton, with recklessly endangering another person, following a March 9 incident in the Franklin Plaza Shopping Center.

