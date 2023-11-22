Murrysville area: Export Light Up Night, 'Santa at Sardis' and more

Nov. 22—Export Light Up Night

Export will host its annual "Export Light Up Night" from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1 along Washington Avenue, which will be closed.

Officials will light the borough Christmas tree at 7 p.m., followed by Santa's arrival. The evening will include a cookie crawl to local businesses as well as a lottery tree raffle.

There will be a fish fry at the Export Moose from 4-8 p.m., and a basket raffle at 9 p.m. In addition, the Export Train Station Museum will be open and staffed by Export Historical Society members.

'Santa at Sardis'

The Murrysville Recreation Department will host its annual "Santa at Sardis" event from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 2.

It will take place at Sardis Park, on Rocky Hill Lane near the Sardis Volunteer Fire Department in Murrysville. The afternoon will include a bonfire, children's activities, s'mores, carriage rides courtesy of Gearhard Farms and photos with Santa.

Parking is limited, and recreation officials ask that participants carpool if possible.

For more, call 724-327-2100, ext. 131 or 115.

'Advent Adventure' at Newlonsburg church

Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church will host an "Advent Adventure" at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

The event will include a Nativity treasure hunt, as well as an Advent dinner at 6 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

The church is at 4600 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

For more, email catharine_weiss@comcast.net.

Additional veterans' hours

State Rep. Jill Cooper, R-Murrysville, announced that a veterans service officer will be on hand during additional days at her branch offices.

In addition to the first Wednesday of the month at Cooper's New Kensington office (356 Freeport St., Suite 100), and the third Wednesday at the Washington Township office (105 Pfeffer Road, Suite 5), an officer will be at the New Kensington office on the second Wednesday of each month.

To schedule an appointment, call 724-830-3530.

'Light the Way' holiday celebration

First United Methodist Church in Murrysville will host a "Light the Way to Christmas" family celebration from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the church.

It will include games, a tree lighting, a puppet show, carol singing, food, hot cocoa and children's crafts.

The church is at 3916 Old William Penn Highway. For more, call 724-327-5049 or email FirstUMC@murrysvilleumc.org.

New book club at Murrysville library

The Murrysville Community Library will start a new "Chai Time with Books" club for adults who enjoy reading young-adult and middle-grade books. The group will meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month.

This month the group will meet Dec. 5 to discuss Tae Keller's Newberry-Award-winning book, "When You Trap a Tiger." The library has copies of the book available.

The library is at 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville. For more, call 724-327-1102, ext. 154.

Bingo in Harrison City

St. Barbara Parish in Penn Township's Harrison City neighborhood will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 7 at the church, 111 Raymaley Road.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Payouts will be $140, $150 and $1,400. Admission starts at $27 and extra packages are $5 including regular, special, jackpot games, magic number and door prizes. Early-birds, quickies, all-nighter, 50/50 and games of chance will also be available.

The kitchen will be open and free coffee is available.

For more, call 724-744-4584.

Dr. Zoot at Symphony East

Symphony East's annual "Sounds of Joy" holiday luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 4.

The program will feature Sal Ventura's Pittsburgh-area dance band Dr. Zoot, who will perform at 1 p.m. There will be an 11 a.m. holiday basket raffle, and a buffet lunch at 11:45 a.m.

It will be at The Lamplighter, 6566 Route 22 in Salem. Tickets are $35 and reservations are required by Nov. 30 by calling 724-327-4864 or going to SymphonyEast.org/events to find a mail-in reservation form.

Transplant recipient to tell his story

Second Chance Fundraising Executive Director and heart transplant recipient Craig Smith will be the featured speaker at the next Mother of Sorrows "Boomers & Beyond" speaker series.

Smith will tell his story of receiving a heart transplant at age 28 and becoming involved in the organ donor community through the nonprofit he directs.

It will be at noon at the church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. There is no cost to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch and a friend.

Foundation seeking grant applications

The Community Foundation of Murrysville, Export and Delmont is accepting applications through Dec. 15 for grants to nonprofit organizations in all three towns.

Grants in the range of several hundred dollars will be awarded to groups demonstrating a need for small sums to make a significant, long-term impact on the local community.

Email rcook109@gmail.com for an application.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .