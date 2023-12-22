Murrysville area: Native plant program, MMA fight night, 'Winter Wonderlab' and more

Dec. 22—Email news briefs and event listings to pvarine@triblive.com.

Native plants program

A staff member from Rust Belt Natives will host a Jan. 16 presentation on gardening with native plants at the Murrysville Community Library.

Participants will learn how to create a low-maintenance, environmentally friendly garden space, how to choose the proper plants to attract birds and butterflies, and how to keep deer away. The evening will include a Q&A session.

It will be at 6 p.m. at the library, 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

There is no cost to attend. Register by calling 724-327-1102.

'Brawl in the Burgh 20'

247 Fighting Championships will host an evening of mixed martial arts, "Brawl in the Burgh 20," on Feb. 24 at the Murrysville SportZone.

Tickets range from $50 to $115.

For more information, including fights that will be part of the card, see 247Fighting.com.

Tree recycling

The Murrysville-Export Rotary Club will accept Christmas trees from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 6 and 13 at the Windstream parking lot, 4792 Old William Penn Highway near Market District.

For more, see WestmorelandCleanways.org.

'Winter Wonderlab'

The Murrysville Recreation Department will host a Jan. 15 "Winter Wonderlab" at the Murrysville Community Center.

It will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the center, 3091 Carson Avenue. Participants will learn about the science of dry ice and take part in different experiments. Each child will make their own "sparkly slime" to take home.

The cost is $45, with a 10% discount for multi-family registrations.

Register at MurrysvillePArecreation.com by clicking on the "Program Registration" link. For more, call 724-327-2100, ext. 131 or 115.

Delmont park rentals for 2024

Rental reservations for Delmont's park pavilions will open on Jan. 2 at 8 a.m.

Reservations can be made at DelmontBoro.com or by calling 724-468-4422.

'Rock Talks' speaker will focus on music

The Murrysville Recreation Department and Murrysville Community Library will host speaker Erik Selinger for two "Rock Talks!" presentations in the new year.

"Have a Drink On Me: The Science and Songs of Alcohol," will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Devout Brewing, 1301 Pontiac Court in Penn Township.

"Credit Where Credit is Overdue: Recognizing the Contributions of Black Artists to the History of Rock Music" will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the library, 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

Both presentations are free to attend. For more, or to register, call 724-327-2100, ext. 131 or 724-327-1102.

'Hot Chocolate Hikes' explore local nature

The Murrysville Recreation Department and Westmoreland Conservancy will partner for "Hot Chocolate Hikes" this and next month.

—Jan. 15, 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Park, 2557 Pleasant Valley Road in Murrysville.

—Feb. 14, 10 a.m. at Murrysville Community Park, 4056 Wiestertown Rd. Meet at the Field 3 parking lot.

For more, call 724-327-2100, ext. 131.

Foundation seeking grant applications

The Community Foundation of Murrysville, Export and Delmont is accepting applications through Dec. 15 for grants to nonprofit organizations in all three towns.

Grants in the range of several hundred dollars will be awarded to groups demonstrating a need for small sums to make a significant, long-term impact on the local community.

Email rcook109@gmail.com for an application.

Rotary plastic collection ongoing

The Murrysville-Export Rotary Club is continuing to collect plastic to be remade into public benches placed throughout Murrysville and Export. So far eight benches have been placed in six locations.

Collection points for plastic include the Murrysville municipal building lobby and the Murrysville library, both on Sardis Road; First Presbyterian Church's Laird Hall, 3202 North Hills Road in Murrysville; ProTrucks and Virgin Flooring, both on Route 22; Completely Booked in the Blue Spruce Shoppes; Franco's Expert Nails and the Rewind Reuse Center, both on Washington Avenue in Export; Friends Thrift Shop on Old William Penn Highway.

Plastic film, stretch wrap, and shopping bags can be donated.

Upcoming live music

—Red Barn Winery, 275 Manor Road in Salem, all music 6-9 p.m. except where noted: Peter Drew, Dec. 22; Shakey and the Beers, Dec. 23; Billy Postle, 10 a.m. Dec. 29; Tim Schmider, Dec. 30.

—Joey's the Edge, 5904 Washington Ave., Export: Weekly Tuesday jam session with host Kenny Blake, 8-11 p.m.

—Yellow Bridge Brewing, 2266 Route 66 in Delmont: Weekly open stage, 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday with host Dave Stout.

