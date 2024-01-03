Murrysville electrician killed last week is 'going to be missed by many,' colleague says

Jan. 2—A Murrysville electrician who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a Clarion County trailer was remembered fondly by a professional colleague.

"George was a friend to everybody and he's going to be missed by many," Forrest Passerin said of George Dayieb.

The 57-year-old Dayieb was a founder of F5 Facility Services, a contracting firm with locations in McKees Rocks and Ohio. Passerin is one of F5's current owners, and said Dayieb still was associated with the firm.

Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection with Dayieb's death. He was reported missing Dec. 27, the same day police in Kennedy Township, Allegheny County, found an F-350 truck registered to F5 that Dayieb used for work near the intersection of Route 51 and Ewing Road, just north of McKees Rocks, according to court papers.

Allegheny County Police said they learned from Dayieb's companion that he intended to meet with a business associate that day to collect a $439,500 debt owed to Dayieb for the purchase of equipment.

His body was found Friday inside a Clarion County trailer with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

His family could not be reached Tuesday.

Police said Dayieb was meeting Jeremy Fisher, 41, of Coraopolis. Fisher was arrested over the weekend and awaiting extradition, according to police.

Two men accused of conspiring with Fisher — William Fortuna, 58, of Conway, and Braden Elliott, 20, of Chicora — are charged with homicide, abuse of corpse, conspiracy and related offenses. Elliott is Fisher's nephew and Fortuna is employed by Fisher.

Neither Fortuna nor Elliott had an attorney listed in online court records. Preliminary hearings are set for Jan. 12.

Police said they used surveillance video, license plate readers, cellphone data and interviews to piece together what they believe happened to Dayieb after he left his Murrysville home for the day. At some point, he got into a truck being driven by Fisher, according to court papers.

Dayieb was in the passenger seat and Elliott in the backseat when, police said, Elliott fired the gun. Fortuna was following behind in another vehicle and police said Fisher texted Elliott "now," signaling for him to shoot Dayieb, according to court papers.

The trio then left Dayieb's body at the Clarion County camp where authorities said they found it Friday.

F5 Services offers contractors in a variety of trades, from plumbing and carpentry to painting and cleaning, according to its website. It was established in 2019 and is owned by F5 Construction Services, which was created in 2012, according to state business records.

Dayieb appears to have rental properties around Allegheny County, based on landlord-tenant complaint filing records.

In addition to his companion, Dayieb is survived by his parents, two children, a sister and a niece, according to an obituary.

A funeral service is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral home at 2323 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh. Receiving hours will be held 2-7 p.m.

