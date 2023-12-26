Murrysville, Export, Delmont set 1st meetings of the new year

Dec. 26—Murrysville, Export and Delmont will all hold their annual reorganizational meetings and regular monthly meetings on the same night.

All three towns will reorganize officers for 2024 and hold their regular business meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 2:

—Murrysville will hold its reorganizational meeting and its first of two monthly meetings at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road. An agenda is available in advance at Murrysville.com.

—Export will hold its reorganizational and monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. at the borough building, 5821 Washington Avenue. An agenda is available in advance at ExportPennsylvania.com.

—Delmont will hold its reorganizational and monthly meetings at 7 p.m. at the borough building, 77 Greensburg Street. An agenda is available in advance at DelmontBoro.com.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .