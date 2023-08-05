Murrysville man charged with giving Adderall, testosterone to high school son

Aug. 4—A Murrysville man and former detective with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has been charged with giving testosterone and Adderall to his juvenile son in 2019, according to state police.

Raymond W. Bonacci, 57, of Murrysville was charged with two felony counts of drug delivery in mid-July.

State police were talking with Bonacci's son, Anthony, during his interview process to apply for a job as a state trooper. During the course of their background investigation, Anthony said his father provided him with Adderall and testosterone in the fall of 2019 "to enhance his performance and attention," according to a criminal complaint.

At the time, Anthony Bonacci was entering his senior year and was a center and nose guard on the Franklin Regional Panther football team. While the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's regulations prohibit the use of anabolic steroids, they do not specifically mention the use of testosterone.

Trooper Jason Kinger requested an interview with the Bonacci family, which is standard practice in state police background investigations for applicants.

Kinger said Bonacci admitted to injecting his son with testosterone and providing him with Adderall, according to court documents. Bonacci was formerly a police officer and a detective with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

"I clarified ... that he, Raymond Bonacci, was the one that did this and it was not a deceptive tactic by (Anthony) to absolve himself of the actions in question, and defendant related a second time that he was the one that did it," Kinger wrote in an affidavit.

Bonacci was charged with two counts of drug delivery. He was arraigned July 13 and released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 19 in Judge Charles Conway's Export court.

An attorney for Bonacci could not immediately be reached for comment.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .