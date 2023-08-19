Murrysville man pleads guilty to arson of Route 22 landmark

Aug. 18—The Spaghetti & Steakhouse and Hot Rod Lounge operated more than a half-century in Murrysville before it burned to the ground in 2021.

Two years later, the man who police said set fire to the Route 22 landmark pleaded guilty to arson.

Brian P. Lucas, 45, of Murrysville, offered no explanation during a court hearing Friday for his actions on May 21, 2021, when police found the restaurant engulfed in flames. According to court records, Lucas confessed to setting the blaze after he was found sleeping in a car at a local dealership along Route 22.

According to court records, Lucas told police he was angry and on drugs when he set the restaurant on fire.

"I am guilty, your honor," Lucas said during Friday's plea hearing.

He pleaded guilty to arson and burglary in connection with the restaurant fire and an additional count of criminal mischief related to the incident at Shorkey Chevrolet, where police said he was found sleeping inside a vehicle.

Lucas has been in jail for more than two years since his arrest.

Defense attorney Owen Seman said Lucas rejected a plea deal that required him to serve 2 1/2 to 5 years in prison.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger said he will convene a sentencing hearing for Lucas in about three months. Seman said Lucas is seeking sentence that would require he serve no additional time behind bars.

Instead, Seman proposed Lucas be paroled to attend a year-long faith-based rehabilitation program that provides vocational training.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .