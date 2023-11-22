Murrysville man receives jail sentence for assaulting woman in 2022

Nov. 22—A Murrysville man was sentenced to a jail term Tuesday in connection with an incident at his former girlfriend's home the same day he was released on bond on accusations that he choked her.

Colby M. Bowling, 29, was sentenced to 11-1/2 to 23 months at the Westmoreland County Prison followed by two years of probation. He was permitted to be paroled to dual diagnosis inpatient treatment once a bed is available, according to a sentencing order.

Bowling was given credit for time served since Oct. 31, 2022.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment in two cases.

Bowling was first arrested in August 2022 by Washington Township police after an assault involving the woman and jailed on $25,000 bail. On Sept. 25, 2022, the day he made bail in the previous case, police said, he broke into her Washington Township house and threatened to kill her, according to court papers.

He was ordered to have no contact with the woman.

