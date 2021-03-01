Murrysville police charge former Export man with assault, strangulation

Mar. 1—Murrysville police said a 26-year-old man was arrested early Sunday on charges of harassment, simple assault and strangulation following an alleged incident inside an ex-girlfriend's apartment.

Zachary Musto of Rochester, Beaver County, was arrested following the reported attack around 12:10 a.m. that occurred in the woman's apartment on the 1100 block of Ohio Street.

Officer Jason Varner said when police arrived for report of a domestic disturbance call and found the apartment door was forcibly opened and the glass shattered.

According to court records, the woman told police that after forcing his way into her apartment, Musto threw her to the floor and began choking her.

Varner reported that police saw that her chest and neck were still red and her neck also appeared swollen. Police reported she also had lacerations on her right forearm.

Police said that the woman was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Varner reported that after the assault, Musto was located in a nearby apartment and reported that he had gotten into an argument with the woman and that the couple "wrestled around a bit."

He also told police that he threw the woman's car keys over a hillside during the confrontation.

"Inside the apartment was broken glass, furniture turned upside down and numerous items inside were broken and scattered about," Varner said in court documents.

Musto, who formerly lived in Export, was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to criminal trespass, resisting arrest, simple assault and theft after a pair of incidents in Export in November 2019, according to online court dockets.

Musto was ordered held in the county prison Sunday after failing to post $15,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .