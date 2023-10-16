Murrysville traffic stop turns up felony charges for Maryland man

Oct. 16—A Maryland man wanted on weapons charges in Florida is in prison awaiting an extradition hearing after a local traffic stop.

Murrysville police pulled over a tractor trailer Oct. 9 after officers watched the driver make a U-turn on Tarr Hollow Road, driving into a residential yard and creating large ruts.

The driver produced a Florida driver's license identifying him as Ramondouas C. Betrand, 42. County dispatchers notified police that Betrand was wanted on a full-extradition felony warrant from Florida on charges of aggravated assault, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited felon.

The charges stem from an October 2022 incident. Florida court records show Betrand did not show up for his preliminary hearing, and a felony warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

Murrysville police notified the Orange County Sheriff's Office that Betrand was being taken into custody. He was denied bail and taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

An extradition hearing is set for Oct. 19 in District Judge Timothy Krieger's Greenburg court.

A Florida attorney for Betrand could not be immediately reached for comment.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .