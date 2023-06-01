Murrysville woman accused of stealing $30K in jewelry from cleaning client

Jun. 1—A Murrysville woman who owns a cleaning business is accused by police of stealing $30,000 worth of jewelry from a client.

About half of the items were returned.

Holly Lynn Simpson, 48, was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft and receiving stolen property. She is free on $15,000 unsecured bail. State records show she operates Simpson Cleaning Services.

A Trillium Drive resident reported last month to Murrysville police suspicions that Simpson stole several pieces of jewelry during her cleaning days in April and May, according to court papers. Simpson told the client that she'd return the items if the police weren't called but then denied taking anything from the home when confronted by authorities.

A detective learned that Simpson sold 18 chains, rings and bracelets at two Monroeville pawn shops on several occasions in April and May, according to court papers. The cleaning clients told police they tried to purchase some their items from the pawn shops, but learned that Simpson had already done so.

Others had already been shipped out of the stores and couldn't be recovered, police said.

Simpson told police her husband has a drug problem and she provided documentation that she mailed some of the stolen items back to the client, according to court papers.

The client said they received four rings, two bracelets and a custom pendant.

Five bracelets and four rings have not been returned, police said.

Simpson did not have an attorney listed in online court papers. A phone number listed for the business was not in service. A preliminary hearing is set for July 11.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .