Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Musée Grévin SA (EPA:GREV) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Musée Grévin Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Musée Grévin had €3.39m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €373.1k, its net debt is less, at about €3.02m.

ENXTPA:GREV Historical Debt, November 13th 2019

How Strong Is Musée Grévin's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Musée Grévin had liabilities of €3.25m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €4.51m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €373.1k and €1.15m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €6.23m.

Given Musée Grévin has a market capitalization of €33.2m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Musée Grévin's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.5 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 79.5 times, makes us even more comfortable. It is just as well that Musée Grévin's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 88% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Musée Grévin will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Musée Grévin actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.