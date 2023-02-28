MUSC pathologist disputes Alex Murdaugh witness over contact shot as trial winds down

The South Carolina pathologist who performed autopsies on Paul and Maggie Murdaugh after their murders on Tuesday disputed defense witnesses who said her conclusions about how the son and mother died were incorrect.

As the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh winds down at the Colleton County Courthouse, both sides clashed Tuesday over just how much rebuttal the state will offer to the defense’s case.

Murdaugh’s defense attorneys formally rested their case Monday after presenting 14 witnesses over six days to try to undermine prosecutors’ case that Murdaugh is the one responsible for the June 7, 2021, deaths of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.

On Tuesday, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office indicated they would call seven witnesses to respond to the defense, which defense attorney Dick Harpootlian suggested was excessive and could even push the trial into next week. He said the defense may even need to call its own rebuttal witnesses.

“The state’s position seems to be let no dead horse go unbeaten,” Harpootlian said. “This is a process that has got to stop at some point.”

Judge Clifton Newman said he would not limit what witnesses the state could call ahead of time, but would need to go “issue by issue, objection by objection.”

Dr. Ellen Riemer, the pathologist who performed the autopsies on Paul and Maggie, returned to court Tuesday to dispute testimony from the defense pathologists that Paul died from a close-range shotgun blast to the back of the head, rather than a lower shot that passed out the back of his head.

“You can look at pictures, but doing an autopsy makes certain information available to a pathologist that is not available to people who are not performing the autopsy,” she said.

Those defense witnesses said the force of the blast at close range would be enough to explain how Paul’s brain exited his skull and flew into the door frame of the feed room where he was shot. Riemer disputed that determination.

“I know what you’ve seen is horrible, but it could have been much worse” with the kind of shot the defense suggested, Riemer told the jury. “His eyes would have been displaced from the orbital bones. ... He would not have had a face left.”

The state on Tuesday also called Murdaugh’s former law partner, Ronnie Crosby, to the stand, who said he had only heard Murdaugh admit he had been at the dog kennels the night of the murders was when Murdaugh said so during his testimony last week.

Murdaugh had consistently claimed he was not there that night until the state played a cellphone video shot by Paul that places him at the scene moments before the murders occurred.

Harpootlian asked Crosby if he was motivated by anger against Murdaugh in his testimony.

“I have extreme anger for what he did to my law firm, my partners, his clients, our clients, what he did to his family,” Crosby said. “But you can’t walk around with anger.”

Prosecutors expect to finish calling their rebuttal witnesses Tuesday, setting up the final stage of the six-week-long double-murder trial that has focused national and international attention on the South Carolina Lowcountry.

On Wednesday, jurors are expected to visit the site of the murders itself, walking the grounds near the dog kennels on the family property Moselle, where Paul and Maggie were shot. Both sides could make their closing arguments to jurors that same day. Then, it will be up to 12 ordinary Colleton County men and women to decide the once-prominent attorney’s fate.

The defense closed out their arguments Monday by calling Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin, who gave emotional testimony about the devastating impact the murders had on the family. At one point, he tearfully recalled attempting to clean up the feed room where Paul was killed, still covered with Paul’s blood, brains and skull fragments.

“I felt like it was something I needed to do for Paul to clean it up,” John Marvin said. “No father, mother, aunt or uncle should have to see or do what I did that day. I was just overwhelmed. I would stop, crying for a moment, just in disbelief.”

He also testified he believed law enforcement was trying to mislead him and other family members about their investigation into Murdaugh’s role in the murders of his wife and son. That included, he said, an allegedly bloody shirt Murdaugh was wearing that was never conclusively shown to have blood on it, and where exactly investigators found a blue raincoat at Murdaugh’s mother’s house that tested positive for gunshot residue.

