Muscatine Compost Facility opens March 16

Warmer weather means people are starting to clean up their yards and planting beds to get ready for spring and Muscatine is ready to help.

People who live in Muscatine and Fruitland can take yard waste from their residential properties, including grass clippings, leaves and plants, to the Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station, 1000 S. Houser Street, starting Saturday, March 16. The Compost Facility is open daily from 12-5 p.m. in March and April. Extended hours of 12-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays starting May 1. Click here for the fee schedule for nonresident and commercial users.

Brush and branches less than 10 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length can also be dropped off at the facility. Larger tree sections and logs can also be taken there, but tree stumps or roots are not accepted. Residents should ensure loaded items are securely fastened, as loose trees, branches and compost can cause traffic hazards and vehicle damage.

The city still offers year-round curbside yard waste collection on normal trash collection days. Grass clippings, leaves and garden waste will be picked up by the Solid Waste Division if the items are in a yard waste bag with a City of Muscatine sticker placed on the bag. Bags no longer have to be special bags with the city name and logo; they now offer stickers that can be attached to any compostable yard waste bag. Stickers are $1.50 each and are available at the Muscatine Transfer Station, Muscatine City Hall, Muscatine Public Works, Fareway, HyVee and HyVee Mainstreet. Stickers are only necessary for bags that would be set out curbside for the City to collect. The top of the bag should be folded up, using the sticker to help keep the top closed. The sticker must be visible to City staff as they collect waste. Stickers aren’t necessary for those who take the compostable paper bags with yard waste to the Compost Facility. There will be a fee for nonresidents to leave yard waste at the Compost Facility.

Guidelines for yard waste compostable bags for curbside collection are:

Bags must contain yard waste only. No trash, recycling, building materials or animal waste.

Grass clippings, leaves and garden waste must be placed in 20- or 30-gallon paper compostable bags and closed with a City of Muscatine yard waste sticker.

Bags must not be overfilled (50 pound maximum) and kept dry.

Bags containing grass clippings, leaves and garden waste will be picked up at the curb on the residents’ regular refuse collection day.

Stickers are for City of Muscatine residential yard waste collection only.

Bags must be placed on the curb after 4 p.m. the day before but before 5 a.m. the day of collection.

Tree limbs and other trimmings from trees and shrubs will be collected curbside on the residents’ refuse collection day and must be bundled together with string or cord in four-foot lengths.

Residents of Muscatine and Fruitland will not be charged a fee for the use of the Compost Facility if they subscribe to City of Muscatine refuse collection. Residents can go to the Muscatine Transfer Station, the Finance Department at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, or the Muscatine Public Works Department, 1459 Washington Street, to pick up a window sticker that verifies their residency. A driver’s license with a current address will be needed to verify addresses. Residents will receive stickers for up to two vehicles that should be applied to the lower right-hand corner of the windshield. An attendant will be onsite at the Compost Facility to verify residency and take payment from nonresidents and commercial users. The fee can be paid by cash or check only, with no bills larger than $20, during Compost Site operating hours.

Gardeners who want to pick up a load of compost can get help with loading on weekdays from 12-3:30 p.m., subject to staff availability. Residents must load on their own on the weekends, as staff is not available to help. The

Transfer Station will offer delivery of shredded mulch, wood chips and compost (when available), but deliveries must be scheduled in advance by calling the Transfer Station at (563) 263-9689. Deliveries are limited to Muscatine and Fruitland residents on their trash collection day and limited to the time available.

Firewood is also available at the Compost Facility, but residents are asked to check in with the attendant at the Compost Site and sign a waiver before cutting and/or loading firewood.

