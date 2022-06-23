This Muscle Car Junkyard Is Astounding

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

There are so many classics dumped in one place!

You would think that by now all the valuable classic cars, especially muscle cars, would’ve been plucked from junk yards from one coast to another. Then again, the US is a large country with many areas where there are more trees or cows than humans. That brings us to this junkyard somewhere in Nebraska, a state which is especially stimulating to drive across, trust us. Littered across the landscape is a shocking amount of really cool old iron, so much it makes us excited and a little sad at the same time.

Check out the Motorious Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

Right off the bat, the video starts off strong with a ’66 Chevelle that’s worse for wear but definitely restorable. Or you could get it running and keep the patina, which definitely is unique. There are all kinds of classics all over, like Chevy Bel Airs, more Chevelles, Pontiac Firebirds, El Caminos, Oldsmobile Cutlasses, Camaros, Trans Ams, Monte Carlos, and tons of Impalas. Just seeing the sheer number of old muscle cars is almost overwhelming, not to mention everything else. The guy even has some yellow school buses, if you want to convert those into a party bus or car carrier.

This video is brought to us by IowaClassicCars, a wonderful YouTube channel with all kinds of interesting content. They got access to this junkyard, which is on private land, because they know the owner. And they say he’s always bringing new vehicles home, and by that we mean troubled classics. So before you start whining that all the cool old rides are all gone, just remember guys like this one sure seem to have little trouble finding them hiding in all the nooks and crannies.

If you see something in the video you like, contact IowaClassicCars because this guy does sell parts and vehicles. Enjoy the video.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.