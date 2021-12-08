Muscogee coroner identifies Farr Road homicide victim as Columbus police investigate

Columbus police are investigating Tuesday night’s fatal shooting at a convenience store.

Walter Christopher, 39, of Columbus was pronounced dead in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown hospital at 8:02 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Columbus Police Department spokesman Sgt. Aaron Evrard confirmed patrol officers were dispatched to the MK Mart, 1100 Farr Road, but he declined to release further details.

Christopher’s body will be taken to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy, Bryan said, but he is uncertain when because of a backlog of cases.

This is the 67th homicide of the year in Columbus, he said, and the third this week.