Muscogee County correctional officer fired after investigation leads to arrest

A Muscogee County correctional officer has been arrested, charged and fired.

Correctional Officer Brianna R. Talley was charged with violation of oath by a public officer and two counts of providing items prohibited for possession by an inmate, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman announced Wednesday on his Facebook page.

The office’s investigative bureau conducted the investigation, Countryman said in the post. Talley “blatantly” violated state policy and state law, he said.

As a result, Countryman said, she was “relieved of her duties.”