This Muscogee County principal is hired to lead a school in Harris County

A Muscogee County principal is leaving to lead a school in Harris County.

During its meeting Thursday night, the Harris County Board of Education approved the hiring of Midland Middle School principal Jennifer Sappington to be the next principal of Creekside School, an intermediate school for grades 5-6.

The move is effective July 1.

Sappington, a 19-year educator, has been Midland’s principal for three years. She told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview Friday morning that it was a hard decision but she wants to work in the school system her children attend and in the county where her family has lived since 2016.

“It’s just an opportunity to spend more time with my family,” she said. “I love Muscogee County, and I love my Midland family, but it’s just a chance to be closer to home and be able to attend Harris County events that my kids are a part of more often.”

Sappington will replace Lindie Snyder, who left Creekside last month to become Harris County High School’s principal. Snyder replaced Tyler Dunn, who became coordinator of the new HCHS Science and Technology Center, which is being developed in the former Harris County Carver Middle School building.

Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis has recommended Spencer High School assistant principal Keisha Cook to replace Sappington as Midland principal. The MCSD board is scheduled to vote on that recommendation during Monday’s meeting.