Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests Columbus man with eight pounds of marijuana

A Columbus man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges following a car pursuit, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said in a Facebook post that Darion McBride, 25, was arrested and found in possession of an assault rifle, a glock pistol, eight pounds of marijuana, 13 grams of mushrooms and more than $6,000 in cash.

McBride is facing multiple charges including assault on an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, among others.

He was arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.