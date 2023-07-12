Muscogee County Sheriff’s office seizes $588,000 in illegal drugs, multiple guns and cash

Chelsey Brooks/Photo courtesy of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Chelsey Brooks/Photo courtesy of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars of marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine have been seized along with guns and cash by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Four men were also arrested in Muscogee County, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page. It was not clear when the seizures and arrests were made.

After conducting multiple search warrants the sheriff’s office seized:

-6.6 ounces of Methamphetamine (with an estimated street value of $18,710.00)

-10.4 ounces of Cocaine (with an estimated street value of $29,483.00)

-119.39 Pounds of Marijuana (with an estimated street value of $541,543.00)

-7 handguns

-1 Mini Draco rifle

-$34,869.57 in US Currency.

Marquez Rutherford, Fernando Brown, Jacorrius Brown and Hykeem Lomax all face drug and weapon charges, according to the post.

Their charges include:

Marquez Rutherford:

-Trafficking Cocaine

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

-Trafficking Marijuana

-Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime

-Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

-Possession of Drug Related Objects

Fernando Brown:

-Trafficking Cocaine

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

-Trafficking Marijuana

-Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime

-Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

-Possession of Drug Related Objects

Jacorrius Brown:

-Trafficking Cocaine

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

-Trafficking Marijuana

-Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

-Possession of Drug Related Objects

Hykeem Lomax:

-Trafficking Cocaine

-Trafficking Methamphetamine

-Trafficking Marijuana

-Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime

-Possession of Drug Related Objects

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.