Muscogee County Tax Commission employee arrested for theft while in office

An employee in the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s office has been arrested and charged with theft by conversion.

Deputies from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Ayoina Shipp’s residence in Columbus and arrested her without incident Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced on its Facebook page.

Shipp was transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

According to the news release, Muscogee County Tax Commissioner Lula Huff contacted the sheriff’s office March 18 to request an investigation into possible theft and criminal activity regarding an employee in her office.

The sheriff’s investigation concluded Shipp “unlawfully and knowingly took and converted property tax payments” totaling more than $10,000 while employed in the tax commissioner’s office, the news release says.