Muscogee sheriff’s investigator arrested, charged with child pornography possession

A Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested on child pornography charges.

MCSO investigator Corey Joseph Brand was arrested in Russell County on a charge of alleged possession with the intent to disseminate child pornography, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman announced Saturday on the MCSO Facebook page.

“This type of criminal behavior is absolutely unacceptable,” Countryman wrote in the post. “We will continue to work in collaboration with our federal and local partners on this case. This is still an ongoing investigation that may result in more criminal charges.”