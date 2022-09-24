Muscovites protest against mobilization

SYFY

Did you know the character played by Ernie Hudson in NBC's Quantum Leap revival goes back more than 30 years within the world of the show? Herbert "Magic" Williams first appeared in the original iteration of the series in the 1990 episode entitled "The Leap Home, Part II," where Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) travels back to the days of the Vietnam War, leaping into the body of Herbert "Magic" Williams, who served in the same Navy SEALs platoon as Sam's older brother, Tom. This will actually be