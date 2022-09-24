Muscovites protest against mobilization
Police moved quickly to detain demonstrators who gathered in central Moscow on Saturday to protest the partial mobilization of reservists Russian President Vladimir Putin declared earlier this week. (Sept. 24)
Police moved quickly to detain demonstrators who gathered in central Moscow on Saturday to protest the partial mobilization of reservists Russian President Vladimir Putin declared earlier this week. (Sept. 24)
Some fear a massive crackdown will soon follow.
The Fed's rate hike matched expectations Wednesday, but other central banks around the world are also making moves as global inflation surges.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday warned Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi against Beijing providing any support to Russia related to its invasion of Ukraine, during a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. China maintains close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin but has held back from…
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the "crisis" in Ukraine, its foreign minister Wang Yi told the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, adding that the pressing priority was to facilitate peace talks. "The fundamental solution is to address the legitimate security concerns of all parties and build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture," Wang said in his address. Russia's strategic partner China has been firmly on the fence, criticizing Western sanctions against Russia but stopping short of endorsing or assisting in the military campaign.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to “reintroduce the Philippines” to the world. He tells The AP he has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home. (Sept. 24) (AP Video/Robert Bumsted and David Martin)
The Vikings need these five players to step up to secure a win on Sunday
Documents allege the teacher persuaded a child to engage in sexual activity.
(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to counter a shortage in natural gas, including shifting production around its network of global facilities, signaling how the energy crisis unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend Europe’s industrial landscape.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US Congres
IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:00 The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had exposed another interregional Russian agent network after conducting a multi-course operation.
Diggs has a new knee injury that has limited him in practice this week, though he participated and joked Friday,
Did you know the character played by Ernie Hudson in NBC's Quantum Leap revival goes back more than 30 years within the world of the show? Herbert "Magic" Williams first appeared in the original iteration of the series in the 1990 episode entitled "The Leap Home, Part II," where Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) travels back to the days of the Vietnam War, leaping into the body of Herbert "Magic" Williams, who served in the same Navy SEALs platoon as Sam's older brother, Tom. This will actually be
Bryce Dallas Howard is speaking out about being asked to lose weight for her role in Jurassic World Dominion.
Three quarters of the local population have left the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, making it impossible to hold a sham “referendum” in the region, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said in a Telegram post on Sept. 24.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it “regrets” the deterioration of bilateral relations with Ukraine, the Reuters news agency reported on Sept. 24.
One researcher said the discovery highlights the need to develop universal vaccines for respiratory viruses in general.
IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:42 Aysen Nikolayev, the head of the Republic of Sakha (also known as Yakutia), demands that those men who were mobilised by mistake are brought home. Source: Nikolayev on Telegram Quote from Nikolayev at the meeting on mobilisation: "There are cases of mobilisation of citizens who should not have been drafted.
The "Jurassic World Dominion" star opened up about being asked to lose weight for her role in the franchise.
Ukraine’s parliamentary ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets will seek a meeting with the leadership of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to discuss the organization failing to fulfill its mandate in regards to Ukrainian POWs in Russia, Lubinets said in a Telegram post on Sept. 24.
Russian missile attacks on the Karachunivska and Pechenihy dams are unlikely to have caused significant difficulties for the Ukrainian military, the UK’s Ministry of Defense stated in a report published on Sept. 24.
The Black Adam trailer has undergone some edits. A new television spot that aired today (September 22) has now been edited to remove a nod to Justice League.