Museum announces holiday plans

Dec. 5—GREENSBURG — The Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg, is hosting a Christmas Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

The museum will be decorated in turn of the century fashion, local minstrels will perform in the front sitting room, and Tonia Schofield's legendary bread pudding will be served in the dining room.

The museum's new gift shop will be open on the second floor with quilts, Christmas ornaments and a plethora of books and baubles to satisfy everyone's holiday gifting tastes. Also on the second floor will be the historic Minear's animatronic Santa, posed for souvenir photos with all who desire one.

That Santa, with its red velvet suit and bushy white beard, is somewhat legendary among Greensburg-area residents. It has a history that is near and dear to the hearts of Greensburg residents.

On the west side of the Greensburg Square is a business now known as the Beach Tiki Bar and Grill. It's a local hangout out now, but it was originally a department store called Minear's. In the '50s and '60s it was a popular shopping place for many area residents.

In the late '90s, the department store closed and, following a remodel, the Beach opened to the public.

Jeff Moore was a part of the business since very young and explained the origins of the mechanical Santa that is now displayed at the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum.

"Al Page and Glenn Moore opened Minear's in 1967," Moore said. "They bought that Santa from God knows where and it sat in the windows every year until we closed the store. We sold it to Paul Pank, who kept it for a few years until he donated it to the Historical Society."

When asked how the 5 foot tall animated Santa remained in such a pristine condition for so long and Moore said, "It must have been a very expensive purchase, because we took very good care of it. I can remember when packing it away into storage every year was a big deal. We kept it in the original plastic bag and the original box. He stood up all the time, even in storage. And his velvet coat was always kept clean and his beard was always kept very neatly brushed. It was an important part of my childhood."

