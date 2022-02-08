Museum architect among winners of prestigious Wolf Prize

  • Elizabeth Diller
    American architect

JERUSALEM (AP) — The American architect who designed New York's High Line urban park and renovated the Museum of Modern Art and a Stanford University researcher were among the winners Tuesday of Israel's prestigious Wolf Prize.

Elizabeth Diller, who also designed the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, was recognized “for her exceptional and influential work connecting architecture to artistic practice, engaged in the public domain.” She shared the $100,000 prize in architecture with Momoyo Kaijima and Yoshiharu Tsukamoto.

The 2022 laureates were announced by the Wolf Foundation, a state-owned entity that issues the award to promote excellence in arts and sciences. About three dozen Wolf Laureates have gone on to win Nobel prizes in the 44 years that the prize has been awarded.

The other recipients of this year's awards are Pamela C. Ronald in agriculture; Anne L’Huillier, Paul Corkum and Ferenc Krausz in Physics; George Lusztig in mathematics; Bonnie L. Basler, Carolyn R. Bertozzi and Benjamin F. Cravatt III in chemistry.

Bertozzi, a chemical biologist at Stanford, was recognized for work that “has opened up basic drug discovery and therapeutic targets associated with cancer, inflammation, bacterial infection, tuberculosis and most recently COVID-19,” the foundation said.

Past laureates include astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, artist Marc Chagall, conductor Zubin Mehta and musician Stevie Wonder.

    Glaciers cross the world from Chile to Norway - contain significantly less ice than previously thought. That revelation is thanks to advances in satellite technology and what scientists found will impact everything from local communities to sea levels. “There's 20 percent less ice there than we thought there was and that's a concern for lots of different reasons." The study by Nature Geoscience compared 800,000 pairs of images taken of glaciers between 2017 and 2018, and discovered that many were shallower than an earlier analysis found. Andy Shepherd - a professor at the Center for Polar Observation and Modeling says the previous figures – which were 20% higher – were guesses. “Guess is a good word because previously we relied upon really sparse field measurements around the mountain chains across our planet and that just wasn't good enough. So this estimate is really making use of satellite measurements which cover more or less every glacier on the planet."Before now collecting information on glacier volume has been limited by technology. High-resolution satellites deployed in recent years, however, allowed for the first analysis of how 98% of the world's glaciers are moving. If there’s less ice, scientists say water will run out sooner than expected. It's concerning for some communities that rely on seasonal melt from glaciers to feed rivers and irrigate crops. Countries are already struggling with disappearing glaciers and rising temperatures due to climate change are speeding up the retreat. The study found that South America’s Andean glaciers contain roughly 27% less ice than previously thought. Peru is investing in desalination to make up for declining freshwater.And Chile hopes to create artificial glaciers in its mountains. "It's easy to just focus on the impacts of ice loss on tourism because those of us in the western world visit glacier systems as a leisure activity but actually people who live around them and actually downstream from them, more importantly, depend upon them as a buffer for the amount of water that enters the river systems from which they irrigate their crops and drink. "The fact that there's 20 percent less ice stored in mountain glaciers, if nothing else changes, means they'll disappear 20 percent sooner. We don't want to be in a situation where there's no ice left on Earth. We want to preserve the ice on Earth and that now, overnight, becomes a more difficult challenge."