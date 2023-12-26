Museum burglary: Broken glass, stolen gold and lost ‘Oregon history’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A gold heist is leaving a museum in mourning after it not only lost precious metals but invaluable pieces of Oregon history.

The burglary that took place during the early hours of Christmas Eve was caught on surveillance video at the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals in Washington County. The suspect smashed a window with a sledgehammer before climbing into the museum.

The investigation is still underway following several pieces of gold, minerals and ore that were snatched from the museum, Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Meanwhile, those running the museum are left to literally pick up the pieces.

“They found that several of the display cases had been smashed in and a substantial quantity of minerals and/or gold were taken from the museum,” said Deputy David Huey. “It’s like a piece of Oregon history that’s just gone.”

The executive director of the museum tells KOIN 6 News the team is mourning the loss of the pieces that were taken not only for the museum but for the community that will never be able to see them again.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the heist to reach out to Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.

