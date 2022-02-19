Andy Clark, director of the Monroe County Museum System

A local historian has been appointed to the Monroe Downtown Development Authority.

At its regular meeting on February 7, Monroe City Council approved the appointment of Monroe County Museum System Director Andrew Clark to an unexpired term ending June 2023.

Clark, who possesses nearly twenty-five years of experience in the museum field, said he is ready to make an impact downtown by bringing more attention to the district’s cultural assets.

“I hope to be a positive advocate for cultural institutions and non-profits and the role they can play in community development and quality of life in our downtown area," he said in a statement.

”Andrew is a welcomed addition to the DDA Board and I look forward to working together on the future development of the downtown district," said Monroe Mayor Robert Clark. "He brings experience and a spirit of collaboration that will further benefit the growth of downtown Monroe.”

Andrew Clark participated in a board orientation before attending his first board meeting on February 16.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Museum director appointed to Monroe DDA