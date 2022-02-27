🌱 New Museum Exhibit + Imaging Technology Breakthrough

Hello again, Dallas! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Dallas Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Dallas Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Dallas long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 63 Low: 39.

The Dallas Police Department reports that a woman has died following a crash at 8700 Clark Road. The woman was crossing the street after leaving Walmart with a shopping cart full of items when she was hit by a Ford Focus. Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the accident. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) Researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas have developed an innovative terahertz imager microchip that will enable devices to detect hard to see images. The new technology will allow systems to navigate through hazardous environments. The advancement is the cumulation of over 15 years of work for Dr. Kenneth K. O and his team. (Press Release Desk) A new traveling exhibit at the African American Museum of Dallas highlights contributions of Black inventors. The exhibit titled 'African American Pioneers in Science Technology, Engineering, Architecture, and Math' will be at the museum until Mar. 19. 162 inventions are being showcased at the exhibit such as the three-way stoplight and contributions to the COVID-19 vaccine. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth)

Today in Dallas:

The Market At The Dallas Farmers Market (All Day)

Virtual: Stories with Ms. D At The Duncanville Public Library (All Day)

Crews have responded to a structure fire at 9000 Metz Ave on Sunday. The Dallas Fire Rescue updates the community on incidents that may arise. (Twitter)

The Dallas Police Department honors the legacy of Officer Gary D. McCarthy who died during an armed robbery. (Facebook)

The Black Business Owners Market has been rescheduled for Mar. 5 due to weather concerns. (Twitter)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Dallas Patch