Museum of Flight evacuated for suspicious object

Seattle’s Museum of Flight was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a report of a suspicious object, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

According to a public safety alert from Tukwila police, the object was reported in the 9400 block of East Marginal Way.

Police say there is no threat to the public, however, northbound East Marginal Way will be closed intermittently as officers investigate.

Posted by Tukwila Police Department on Tuesday, September 12, 2023