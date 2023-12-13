Museum to host annual Scottish Faire

Dec. 12—HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host a Scottish Faire on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Historical Park.

Join early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year's Eve (Hogmanay) and the yule season. Get ready for the end-of-year festivities by coming in costume while observing traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire.

Experience the Scottish festivities with demonstrations and activities throughout the day, including performances by the Jamestown Pipes and Drums bagpipe band.

Watch as historic beer brewer Frank McMahon demonstrates his 18th-century craft, and as Kelly Beeson and Jennifer Getchell knit and weave pieces of Scottish clothing. Hear Celtic fiddler Mara Shea and Celtic harpist Julie Gorka, and enjoy the smell of Scots Broth, a big roast beef, nips and tatties, and whiskey cake cooking in the Hoggatt House.

"These Scottish traditions would have been familiar to many early Scottish settlers in the Triad," said Edith Brady, museum director. "We are excited to celebrate the history, food and crafts of the yule season and New Year's festivities."

This event is open to all ages, and admission is free.