Museum of Illusions is coming to Ohio. Find out which city is landing the museum

The Museum of Illusions is planning to open in downtown Cleveland.

A relatively new museum concept is coming to Ohio.

The Museum of Illusions − a chain of some 40 museums scattered across 25 countries − has announced that it plans to open in downtown Cleveland.

The museum plans to occupy some space in the historic May Building facing Cleveland's Public Square.

There are already museums open in more touristy locations like New York City, Orlando and Las Vegas but future openings aside from Cleveland include Pittsburgh.

There are no dates set for when the Cleveland and Pittsburgh locations will open.

The first museum opened in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015 and other franchise locations have been added ever since.

What's inside a Museum of Illusions?

Visitors must purchase a ticket to experience a series of optical illusions to hands on displays to immersive experiences based on science, mathematics, biology and psychology.

The dozens of exhibits typically found in the museums range from a room full of mirrors to another exhibit where guests appear to be walking on the ceiling of a room to another where guests must navigate a tilted room.

Guests are encouraged to take photos during the tours.

For more, visit museumofillusions.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Museum of Illusions has announced the location of its first Ohio spot