Museum issues statement: Lutz says it's done everything necessary to protect patrons, staff

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
Apr. 12—MANCHESTER — Following the arrest last week of its former executive director on a federal charge of distributing child pornography, the Lutz Children's Museum is assuring the public that it "has taken any and all steps necessary to protect its patrons and staff."

In a statement dated Friday but emailed to a Journal Inquirer reporter Saturday morning by its lawyer, Ryan O'Donnell, the museum said its former executive director, Robert Eckert, was placed on administrative leave immediately after the museum learned of the allegations against him.

"Shortly thereafter, his employment with the museum was terminated," the statement says.

It doesn't give the dates of those events.

Eckert has known of the investigation against him since last June, according to the lawyers in his criminal case. The indictment in the case, approved by a federal grand jury last Tuesday, says law enforcement personnel seized a smartphone from him June 12.

Based on appearances at public events, Eckert appears to have left his job at the museum sometime between Groundhog Day in February 2020 and last October.

"To date, there is no evidence or allegations that any museum patrons or staff were impacted by Mr. Eckert's alleged actions," the statement says.

That is consistent with a statement by prosecutor Nancy V. Gifford at a hearing held via teleconference last week that the government's evidence indicates that Eckert "did not have hands-on contact with minors."

The museum said it has cooperated with the federal investigation into Eckert and will continue to do so.

The indictment alleges that Eckert's distribution of child pornography occurred between Sept. 25, 2019 and May 24, 2020 and involved at least four electronic images of "a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct."

If convicted of the charge, Eckert would face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years. The indictment also seeks "forfeiture" to the government of any property used in the offense or constituting proceeds of it, including the smartphone seized June 12.

Since its founding in 1953, the museum said in its statement, it "has been driven by a fundamental mission: Providing learning opportunities that prepare students for academic success.

"The museum and its staff are looking forward to a number of new summer program offerings, and remain committed to providing a safe and educational experience for all Connecticut residents," it continued.

Eckert, who was in Florida when his lawyer informed him of the indictment on Wednesday, flew back to Connecticut that evening and turned himself in to federal authorities Thursday, according to the lawyer, Trent LaLima.

Eckert spent Thursday night at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island after Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson said at his arraignment, held via teleconference Thursday afternoon, that he didn't have all the information he needed to approve a bond package that day.

But, on Friday afternoon, Richardson approved Eckert's release on a $100,000 bond, to be secured with the equity in the Simsbury house Eckert lives in, which belongs to his wife. The judge put numerous conditions on the bond, including that Eckert have only supervised contact with minors other than his 17-year-old son; that he be on house arrest with location monitoring technology, although he can leave the house for a number of reasons; and that he get medical or psychiatric treatment, with an emphasis on sex-offender treatment.

