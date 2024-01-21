Museum Month: Museums are half-off in February in San Diego, Tijuana, and Baja California

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Museum Month kicks off in February and the whole family can visit museums for a discounted price. This year for the first time ever, the program is expanding to include cultural sites in Tijuana and Baja California.

The 35th San Diego Museum Month will take place from Feb. 1 to 29, 2024, offering half-priced admission to more than 70 cultural sites, the San Diego Museum Council announced this week.

This year’s partnership is one of the first endorsed events of the World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024, which is a “year-long international showcase that recognizes cities for their effective use of design to enhance economic, social, cultural and environmental quality of life through unique experiences and explorations that stimulate thinking and bring communities together.”

San Diego Botanic Garden Conservatory (San Diego Museum Council)

Deer Park Winery and Auto Museum (San Diego Museum Council)

San Diego Museum of Natural History (San Diego Museum Council)

USS Midway Museum (San Diego Museum Council)

Children’s Museum (San Diego Museum Council)

Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography (San Diego Museum Council)

Japanese Friendship Garden ( (San Diego Museum Council. Photo by K.C. Alfred)

California Wolf Center (San Diego Museum Council)

Cabrillo National Monument Lighthouse (San Diego Museum Council)

The Museum Month program began in 1989 and has grown in recent years. In 2024, there will be more than 70 participating locations, like the California Surf Museum, San Diego Botanic Garden, USS Midway Museum and Comic-Con Museum, just to name a few.

The newest additions to Museum Month include the LEGOLAND California Resort and SEA LIFE Aquarium at LEGOLAND California Resort, the California Wolf Center, and Deer Park Winery and Auto Museum.

To get your Museum Month pass just visit your local library. The passes are free, and can be used for up to four, half-priced admissions at any of the participating museums. You can grab yours starting Friday, Jan. 26 at a San Diego County public library.

You can also get a digital Museum Month pass online here. Those will be available starting Feb. 1, 2024. However, it’s important to note some museums do not accept digital passes and some require reservations in advance.

For a full list of participating locations this year and to get a digital Museum Month pass, visit the San Diego Museum Council’s website.

San Diego Tijuana is the first cross-border region to be designated World Design Capital and the first time a U.S. city has been selected.

