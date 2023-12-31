The Museum of North Texas History will reopen Thursday for the New Year, according to a media release.

You can still take in the Heart of Downtown Model Train exhibit on display through Jan. 13.

"We want to welcome our friends and guests back to the Museum for the New Year," Lindsay Barker, museum board president, said in the media release.

Jurassic Kingdom is one of many features in the Heart of Downtown Model Train Exhibit at the Museum of North Texas History.. Ron Mauch operates 16 different trains in the exhibit.

Air Force retiree Ron Mauch put together the large, many faceted model railway display. His fascination with model trains started when he was 8 or 9. Mauch has collected 16 O-gauge model trains. They run through a variety of features.

"Strolling through the exhibit in the Museum reminds us of the area in which we live and the varied history of the area," Barker said.

The museum at 720 Indiana Ave. in Wichita Falls aims to offer a fun, entertaining experience in history for all ages. For more information, contact the museum at director@museumofnorthtexashistory.org or 940-322-7628.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Museum of North Texas History to reopen this week