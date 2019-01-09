Museums are sending each other their best duck pics on Twitter

Morgan Sung

Museums are having a field day with these duck pics. 

The Museum of English Rural Life, whose Twitter account is the internet equivalent of a hot cup of tea on a rainy day, asked the British Museum to give them their "best duck." 

Instead, museums from around the world started submitting their own ducks, of all shapes, sizes, and designs, for consideration. 

Dr. Rhi Smith from the University of Reading tweeted a photo of this gorgeous carved duck, which doubles as a jug for all the thirst tweets.

The J. Paul Getty Museum, while good-intentioned, seemed to misunderstand what a duck is and innocently responded with a photo of whatever creature this is supposed to be. Notice that while vaguely duck-shaped, it's not quite a duck. 

A pair of ducks who live at the Radcliffe Observatory sent this extremely rude photo of a duck saucily stealing human food.

The Science Museum's duck has made its rounds all around the globe — the promiscuous little plastic duck was used to track ocean patterns. 

You just know that the duck submitted by the Norfolk Museum Service is that duck who monopolizes social gatherings with their own shitty covers of mid-90s rock.

The Met and the Musée d'Orsay offered up their beautifully painted ducks. 

Throughout the vast expanse of duck pics shared in this thread, there were some tensions over who had the best duck. The British Museum finally replied with a duck-shamed cosmetics container from ancient Egypt. It's functional and aesthetically pleasing!

But the Museum of English Rural countered with a carved wooden "plane with a weird looking duck head" from the nineteenth century.

The Mary Rose Museum insisted that their rubber ducks, dressed for the occasion, were better. 

And the Natural History Museum insisted that they were in possession of all the ducks, accompanying their fighting tweet with a painting of four ducks hanging out.

The National History Museum did not come to mess around — they are immensely proud of their ducks. 

There were small ducks and big ducks making in appearances in this blessed thread. The Louvre replied with an adorable photo of a tiny duck figurine, which dates back to ancient Egypt. And although the Smithsonian is closed because of the government shutdown, a historian suggested a girthy "big boi" originally from the Zuni Reservation in New Mexico.  

In all honesty, it's not about your duck's size or shape that makes it special. 

But let's all agree to send each other more duck pics this year. 

