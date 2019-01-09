Museums are sending each other their best duck pics on Twitter

Museums are having a field day with these duck pics.

The Museum of English Rural Life, whose Twitter account is the internet equivalent of a hot cup of tea on a rainy day, asked the British Museum to give them their "best duck."

hey @britishmuseum give us your best duck — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

Instead, museums from around the world started submitting their own ducks, of all shapes, sizes, and designs, for consideration.

Dr. Rhi Smith from the University of Reading tweeted a photo of this gorgeous carved duck, which doubles as a jug for all the thirst tweets.

What about ok — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

The J. Paul Getty Museum, while good-intentioned, seemed to misunderstand what a duck is and innocently responded with a photo of whatever creature this is supposed to be. Notice that while vaguely duck-shaped, it's not quite a duck.

guys have you even seen a duck — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

A pair of ducks who live at the Radcliffe Observatory sent this extremely rude photo of a duck saucily stealing human food.

pic.twitter.com/uctPJqJHdm — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

The Science Museum's duck has made its rounds all around the globe — the promiscuous little plastic duck was used to track ocean patterns.

and doesn't it look smug — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

You just know that the duck submitted by the Norfolk Museum Service is that duck who monopolizes social gatherings with their own shitty covers of mid-90s rock.

Play Wonderwall — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

The Met and the Musée d'Orsay offered up their beautifully painted ducks.

Hey !

Wait for uuuuus !!!

🦆 Plate "Bracquemond-Rousseau" (between 1866 and 1875) pic.twitter.com/OJOhbfNnkX



— Musée d'Orsay (@MuseeOrsay) January 5, 2019

Throughout the vast expanse of duck pics shared in this thread, there were some tensions over who had the best duck. The British Museum finally replied with a duck-shamed cosmetics container from ancient Egypt. It's functional and aesthetically pleasing!

But the Museum of English Rural countered with a carved wooden "plane with a weird looking duck head" from the nineteenth century.

We see your unique cosmetics container made around 1300 BC in ancient Egypt and raise you this nineteenth century plane with a weird looking duck head on ithttps://t.co/nYCKOgG5Q5 pic.twitter.com/A3dGI1o9Yl — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

The Mary Rose Museum insisted that their rubber ducks, dressed for the occasion, were better.

Fighting words — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

And the Natural History Museum insisted that they were in possession of all the ducks, accompanying their fighting tweet with a painting of four ducks hanging out.

next you'll be telling us they gave away all their books too — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

The National History Museum did not come to mess around — they are immensely proud of their ducks.

Yeah but pic.twitter.com/4qPn6nzoWj — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) January 4, 2019

There were small ducks and big ducks making in appearances in this blessed thread. The Louvre replied with an adorable photo of a tiny duck figurine, which dates back to ancient Egypt. And although the Smithsonian is closed because of the government shutdown, a historian suggested a girthy "big boi" originally from the Zuni Reservation in New Mexico.

Better late than never : here's our cutest one! 👇



🦆 Duck figurine, Egyptian Antiquities (from -2106 to -1069) pic.twitter.com/Hhs5CvnhnD



— Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) January 7, 2019

The @smithsonian museums are shut down right now, but please enjoy this big boi.https://t.co/TpPFQdROey pic.twitter.com/MVKyOODcR0 — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) January 4, 2019

In all honesty, it's not about your duck's size or shape that makes it special.

Honestly seeing museums flex over ducks in their collection is the kind of energy I want from 2019 — Hannah Keen (@hannahkeenbeen) January 4, 2019