Mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains while searching Ray County woods, sheriff says

A mushroom hunt in a wooded area of Ray County, Missouri, took a turn Wednesday when skeletal remains were discovered.

The mushroom hunter contacted the Ray County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement released Friday by Sheriff Scott Childers.

The sheriff’s office has been in touch with the Kansas City Police Department’s crime scene investigation unit and Washburn University’s forensic recovery unit for assistance in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

No information regarding the identity of the person or a cause of death has been released.