Mushroom hunter stumbles upon body — and boy’s identity is a mystery, Indiana cops say

A boy’s body was discovered by a hunter in a wooded area in Indiana, and now police are attempting to identify the child.

Indiana State Police say the boy’s body was discovered around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. A resident who was mushroom hunting spotted the child “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County,” according to state police.

The hunter called 911 and troopers from Sellersburg were called to investigate. State police said it is unclear who the boy is.

He is described as a “young, Black male” likely between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. He is about 4 feet tall and has a slim build with a short haircut.

A coroner will determine the boy’s cause of death. Investigators believe he died sometime in the previous week.

Anyone with information into the identification of the boy is asked to contact Indiana State Police Det. Matt Busick at 812-248-4374.

Sellersburg is in Southern Indiana about 12 miles north of downtown Louisville.

