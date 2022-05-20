Mushroom hunters found 60-year-old’s body in Missouri well, leaving more questions

Curious mushroom hunters who “stumbled across an old hand dug well full of water” earlier this month wanted to know how deep it was — so they grabbed a stick to check the depth, authorities said.

“To their surprise, what appeared to be a human body, emerged,” the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said in a May 2 Facebook post.

Now a few weeks later, authorities have publicly identified the person as 60-year-old Kevin Bruce Rogers. He was last known to be living in Springfield, about 45 miles southwest of where he was found.

A human body was found in this “old hand dug well full of water,” authorities in Missouri said.

Sheriff Scott Rice is investigating Rogers’ death as a homicide, KY3 reported. He was never reported missing, and the autopsy found he may have been dead for as long as a year.

“We made contact with a daughter in St. Louis, and she said she had tried to report him missing back last May of last year,” Rice told the Missouri TV station. “Nothing was ever actually filed.”

Authorities say Rogers reported his Ford F150 pickup truck stolen on May 27, 2021, and it was still missing as of May 18, 2022. The brown truck has an extended cab, a black stripe and a black tailgate with two purple stripes.

It is not clear if the stolen truck is connected to Rogers’ death. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

If you know where the pickup truck is, have talked with Rogers in the past year or if you have any additional information, you are asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office 417-345-2441.

