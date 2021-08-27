How Mushroom Time-Lapses Are Filmed
Louie Schwartzberg is a pioneering artist who has filmed some stunning footage of mushrooms growing over the course of 15 years. WIRED goes behind-the-scenes with Louie to find out how these amazing time-lapses were made for Netflix's Fantastic Fungi. Experience the movement, the greatest mind in fungi unite this fall for the Fantastic Fungi Global Summit. The summit takes place October 15 – 17, register at http://www.FungiGlobalSummit.com Fantastic Fungi is currently streaming on Netflix and is distributed in partnership with Area 23a