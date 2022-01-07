Music In Birmingham: Magic City Live Music Calendar For Jan. 7-13

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Although many concerts and events have been canceled recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, Birmingham music venues do have some live shows still scheduled for the weekend and next week.

The Magic City music calendar begins Friday night with legendary prog-rock band Styx performing at the Alabama Theatre, followed by shows by acoustic artist Anna Hope at The Nick and blues musician Robby Davis at the Tin Roof.

Check out the music calendar for Jan. 7-13 here on Patch:

Friday, Jan. 7

84 - A Tribute to Van Halen: Iron City (8 p.m)

Jason Grubbs: The Nick (9 p.m.)

Jobe Fortner: Zydeco (8 p.m.)

Matt Bennett Band: Tin Roof (10 p.m.)

Styx: Alabama Theatre (7 p.m.)

Winston Ramble Trio: Little Italy Pizza & Pints (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan 8

Bob Keel: Little Italy Pizza & Pints (8 p.m.)

Raquel Lily: The Nick (9 p.m.)

Robby Davis: Tin Roof (10 p.m.)

Strxnge/Audiophile/Kid Skooba: Firehouse Community Arts Center (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan 9

Rummorrah / Thot Weiland / Kharris / Miss He / Izzy Hung Malone: Saturn (1 p.m.)

Sean Mack: Tin Roof (8 p.m.)

Monday, Jan 10

Birmingham Bandstand Open Mic Night: The Nick (8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan 11

Anna Hope: The Nick (8 p.m.)

Bham Jam Open Mic Night: Tin Roof (8 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan 12

Karaoke Night: The Nick (8 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan 13

Dj Ryan Respinto: Zydeco (9 p.m.)

Locals Only Original Music Showcase: Tin Roof (7 p.m.)

Have we missed anything? Let us know and we can get it on the calendar! Email michael.seale@patch.com.



This article originally appeared on the Birmingham Patch