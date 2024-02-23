Music class coming to Vanderbilt thanks to state funding

The Vanderbilt Area School will be able to to offer music instruction in the 2024-25 school year after receiving a state grant to pay for a music teacher.

VANDERBILT — Next year, the halls of the Vanderbilt Area School may be filled with singing and music as the school will have its very own music teacher after the district received a state grant providing funding for the position.

"We are thrilled to announce that Vanderbilt Area School has been awarded a grant of $77,900 through the Michigan Department of Education's Music Program Grant initiative," said Vanderbilt Superintendent and Principal David Harwood. "This funding will allow us to establish a comprehensive music program within our school district, providing our students with invaluable opportunities for artistic expression and personal growth."

Harwood said the state sends out a notice listing all the grants that are available for schools.

"The one that really caught my attention was this grant proposal for schools that don't have a music program," he said. "We certainly met that criteria."

Harwood said not only will the grant pay for a music teacher, it will also help to pay for some of the supplies needed to get the program going.

"I am very excited about this. I taught elementary school for a number of years and there is a lot of correlation with students learning math and reading and music," he said.

Harwood believes students will pursue music classes.

"At a school board meeting recently a mother and her daughter were very interested when I mentioned that we were pursuing this grant," he said. "It really piqued their interest that we were going to have a music program."

A teacher to implement the classes has already been hired. Stephanie Smith, who is currently a music teacher in Vestaburg, will be the school's music teacher. She has a bachelor's degree in music education from Central Michigan University.

"Not only will she work with elementary students, she will also teach an elective in the middle school and high school. There is also the possibility that the music teacher will work with our art teacher and perhaps they can put on a play together. This really brings a lot of new possibilities to Vanderbilt," Harwood said.

Harwood said music instruction will enable the school to offer a full array of educational instruction.

Subscribe Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

"We believe that music education is a vital component of a well-rounded academic experience, and we are committed to providing our students with access to enriching musical opportunities," he said. "The addition of a certified music teacher will further enhance the educational experience for our students and contribute to the overall success of our music program."

Smith already teaches music to K-12 students in Vestaburg, which will be beneficial as Vanderbilt is a one-campus school. Harwood said Smith will provide vocal and instrument instruction.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Music class coming to Vanderbilt thanks to state funding