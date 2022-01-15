Music Executive Amber Grimes Joins LVRN Records As Executive Vice President and General Manager

Music executive Amber Grimes has been named executive vice president/general manager of Love Renaissance (a.k.a LVRN Records) and a partner in LVRN Management.

The successful label, home to such artists as Summer Walker and 6Lack, made the announcement on its Instagram account.

“

Told y’all we was on fire this year! We are super excited to announce that @burrcardi (Amber Grimes) will be joining the #LVRN team as our new evp/general manager!!! We only mess with the best, so you already know how she coming! Please give her a warm welcome below #lvrn“

����

��

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Renaissance (@lvrngram)

“It was important to me to take the skills I’ve acquired over the years and apply them all to a forward-thinking business,” Grime said in a written statement, according to Radio Facts. “And that’s exactly what LVRN has built. The founders and I also all came up together in Atlanta, so joining forces at this point in our careers is like Voltron coming together. It’s powerful.”

The industry insider will oversee the day-to-day operations across all of LVRN’s operating divisions. She will also develop new strategies and marketing initiatives pertaining to the company’s full roster of artists and develop new business verticals.

Grimes joins LVRN after being senior vice president, global creative, for three years at Capitol Records where she oversaw all of Capitol Music Group’s creative departments and developed content strategy for the company.

“

Life is too short to not do what you love or be with people you love…and if you get a chance to do both…don’t even think twice. And to the kids…this is what us millennials mean when we say network with your peers. It feels good to be home! #LVRNManagement #LVRNRecords #Atlanta #AllBlack #iLoveUs“

❤

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Grimes (@burrcardi)

Grimes joins the company’s five partners: Tunde Balogun, Junia Abaidoo, Justice Baiden, Sean “Famoso” McNicol, and Carlon Ramong.