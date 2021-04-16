How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joel Greenberg, 36, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), 38, became friends soon after Greenberg was elected Seminole County tax collector and Gaetz won a seat in Congress in 2016. Both men were "brash politicians who hailed from families of considerable wealth and who themselves rose to power quickly," and "they also enjoyed parties and the company of women," The Washington Post reports, citing people who know both Gaetz and Greenberg. That latter interest — woman and parties — is also why both men are under federal investigation.

Before the feds got involved in late 2019 or early 2020, Greenberg had already been on the radar of local law enforcement — for, among other things, allegedly misusing public funds, handing lucrative and unnecessary contracts and state jobs to friends and allies, and impersonating a police officer, pulling over a woman for speeding using a badge and lights on his private vehicle.

But local police did not start investigating Greenberg until, according the a federal indictment, he tried to derail a GOP primary challenger, prep school music teacher Brian Beute, by sending his school a fraudulent note claiming Beute had carried on an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Beute roped in a lawyer acquaintance, David Bear, who convinced the sheriff's office that whoever was behind the smear campaign had committed a crime. Bear also successfully encouraged the sheriff's office to seek help from the feds, the Post reports.

"When authorities arrested Greenberg and sifted through his electronic records and devices — according to documents and people involved in the case — they discovered a medley of other alleged wrongdoing, leading them to open an investigation of possible sex trafficking involving a far more high-profile Florida Republican," Gaetz, the Post reports. Beute thought about dropping the matter after local investigators cleared him of having sex with a student, but "he decided not to," Bear told the Post. "All of these other things mushroomed out of that one decision for him to stand tall."

Greenberg, facing 33 counts including sex trafficking of a child, is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors to earn some leniency. Gaetz denies the alleged focus of his investigation — paying for sex and having sex with a minor across state lines — and has not been charged or formally accused of wrongdoing. Read more about how the case came together at The Washington Post.

More stories from theweek.com
5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure plan
Biden's Justice Department hasn't killed Trump's land-seizure cases at U.S.-Mexico border
Matt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leader

Recommended Stories

  • House committee approves bill to study slavery reparations for first time

    Legislation to create a commission to study slavery reparations for Black Americans will make its way to the full House for the first time.

  • Biden breaks with Obama, as well as Trump, on everything from Afghanistan to spending

    First with the coronavirus relief bill and now with the announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Biden is charting his own course, making clear that his administration will not follow the “Obama 3.0” plotline some had predicted for him.

  • This Popular Drink Is Disappearing From Stores Across the U.S.

    First, it was toilet paper. Next, it was imported cheeses. Then, it was ketchup packets. Now, one of your favorite beverages may be facing the same type of product shortage that has become so common over the past year. Because of COVID-19-related issues, boba tea—or bubble tea, as it's also called—is disappearing from stores across the U.S. as major supply issues loom, MarketWatch reports. Read on to see why the sweet treat is becoming scarce, and for more on changing food options, This One Thing Is Disappearing From Walmarts Nationwide. Bubble tea is becoming harder to find because of ingredient shortages. The looming shortage is the result of the delayed arrival of the drink's signature boba balls, which are imported from Taiwan, as well tapioca starch, which is largely imported from Thailand and used to make the boba. And according to Business Insider, many of the flavored syrups, powders, and disposable items needed to make and serve the beloved beverages are also behind shipping schedule."This is an industry-wide shortage," Andrew Chau and Bin Chen, owners of Hayward, California-based U.S. Boba Co. and the popular Boba Guys bubble tea cafés in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles said in an Instagram video posted on Apr. 9. "Some boba shops are already out. Others will run out in the next few weeks. 99 percent of boba comes from overseas. … It will be in flux for several months until we get our next series of tapioca starch shipments." Importers are warning it could be a while before supplies recover. The delays on ingredients are so severe that importers already warn that existing supplies will soon be exhausted, with a potentially long road ahead before the drink becomes readily available again. This could pose a problem for purveyors of the trendy beverage, which was ranked as the most popular delivery item in California, Hawaii, and Michigan during the lockdown in May of 2020, MarketWatch reports."In the next week or so, tapioca will be a luxury because no one is going to have it," Tommy Huang, a senior sales manager at boba supplier Leadway International, Inc., told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's going to take a long time to be able to say we will not have a shortage of tapioca." And for more on major products in short supply, check out These 4 Beloved Foods Are Disappearing From Grocery Shelves, Experts Warn. The current global shipping crisis is to blame for the lack of supplies. Those in the boba business say the products are yet another victim of the global shipping crisis that has been responsible for the delay of many items over the past year. "It started with the global pandemic, which has caused major congestion and shortages in the supply chain," David Fan, CEO of Fanale Drinks, explained in the Boba Guys Instagram video. "The quick summary is that America is having trouble importing anything from overseas, especially from Asia. The port and container issues are impacting us, along with apparel, electronics, and anything that isn't made domestically."The problem partly stems from a major traffic jam currently affecting ports on the West Coast, which they called the largest in years, the Chronicle reports. In San Francisco, an influx of cargo ships has created major delays as they wait for space to anchor safely. Retailers ask everyone to continue to support their local shops with different orders. For now, business owners are urging everyone to stay patient as shortages loom. "If you see [shops] run out of boba, don't get mad. It's not their fault," Chen urged in the Instagram video. "Everyone is trying the hardest as they can."Instead, they urge everyone to continue supporting the shops by trying a new item off of the menu that doesn't call for tapioca balls as an ingredient, Food&Wine reports. And for more on sweet treats that will be harder to find, check out This Iconic Store Is Closing All Its U.S. Locations.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • Name of Chicago Police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo revealed in incident report

    The report identifies the officer as Eric Stillman, 34, listing the officer as a victim in an aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • 7 details you may have missed in the latest 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer

    A new "Fast 9" trailer teases the return of some characters from "Tokyo Drift" and the bucket list item Helen Mirren has been waiting years to do.

  • McConnell reportedly wants GOP senators to praise Manchin and Sinema, so they won't move to scrap filibuster

    He told Senate Republicans that the Democratic duo could "save this institution" with their resistance to eliminating the filibuster, Politico reports.

  • Fox News pundits outraged that word ‘mistress’ has been ‘canceled’

    ‘They could not break one of the 10 commandments and just be faithful to their marrieds,’ host says

  • Beijing official in Hong Kong warns against foreign meddling

    Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong on Thursday warned foreign forces not to interfere with the “bottom line” of national security in the city, threatening retaliation amid tensions between China and Western powers. The U.S., Britain and their allies have condemned China's tightening control over Hong Kong's freedoms, including the sweeping national security law and electoral reforms that have all but silenced the once-vibrant opposition in the semi-autonomous territory. “When it is time, actions must be taken in relation to any external or foreign forces that may interfere Hong Kong affairs or attempts to use Hong Kong as a pawn,” said Luo Huining, director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong.

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

    Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.

  • 9 Bachelor stars who identify as LGBTQ

    Colton Underwood joins eight other Bachelor stars from around the world who identify as LGBTQ.

  • An Army sergeant who was filmed shoving a Black man has been charged with 3rd-degree assault

    Jonathan Pentland's social-media accounts list him as a drill sergeant at the Fort Jackson garrison, the Associated Press reported.

  • Stellan Skarsgård spent 8 hours a day transforming into his 'Dune' character

    "He's such a frightening presence where even if he doesn't say anything, I think you'll be afraid of him," the actor said of his character.

  • What a onetime 'fittest woman on Earth' eats in a day, from a bagel breakfast to a nightcap of steamed CBD oat milk

    Katrin Davidsdottir starts her day with a cinnamon and raisin bagel with butter, cream cheese, honey, and a fried egg. She trains 10 times a week.

  • Should you invest in Coinbase after its blockbuster stock market debut?

    Cryptocurrency has crossed another milestone in its journey to mainstream adoption with the stock market flotation of Coinbase, the largest exchange for buyers and sellers of virtual coins in America. Coinbase is the first crypto exchange to list its shares on America's stock market. The company's market value surged to $100bn (£73bn) as the shares started trading, which makes the nine-year-old firm more valuable than BP or GlaxoSmithKline. But how does it make money, and are the shares a good investment? What is Coinbase? Coinbase allows DIY investors to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies, including Ether, Bitcoin and XRP. The company was founded in 2012 with the mission of making cryptocurrency more accessible and safer to buy. At the time, Bitcoin was complicated to trade and associated with criminals because Bitcoin allows people to pay for things anonymously. Coinbase makes money by charging a flat fee for trades and a percentage fee for conversions between virtual coins. In the first three months of the year Coinbase made $730m (£530m) profit on revenues of $1.8bn (£1.3bn), bolstered by Bitcoin’s meteoric rise. The exchange lured 13m new users in the first three months of 2021. Coinbase has been profitable since 2017, according to chief executive and founder Brian Armstrong. Is investing the same as owning Bitcoin? Not quite, but the shares will be correlated to the price of price of cryptocurrencies because the more interest there is in crypto, the more trades are made and the more money Coinbase makes. It is similar to backing companies which sell picks and shovels during a gold rush. Investors do not have to believe that cryptocurrency is the future and will replace regular currencies, just that other people will continue buying and selling virtual coins.

  • To get more vaccines worldwide, US companies need to give up their intellectual property rights

    The world is not short of leaders taking admirable measures to beat the pandemic within their borders. But ending the pandemic cannot be achieved by one country alone.

  • John Corbett says he's joining the 'Sex and the City' reboot. Here's everyone who will and won't be in the new show.

    In January, former "Sex and the City" stars shared a teaser for the show's reboot. Since then, multiple former leads have confirmed they've signed on to the new series.